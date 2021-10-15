MDH Acquisition (NYSE:MDH) Stock Price Up 0.2%

MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86. Approximately 39,604 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 79,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MDH Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of MDH Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of MDH Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $170,000. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in transportation and logistics, telecommunications, financial services, and professional services industries.

