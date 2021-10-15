Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,200 shares, a growth of 123.8% from the September 15th total of 56,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Medigus in the 2nd quarter valued at $452,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medigus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medigus in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medigus in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Medigus stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,412. Medigus has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $4.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68.

Medigus Ltd. engages in research and development of medical treatment for the gastrointestinal tract. Its product is the MUSE system, an endoscopic device to perform Transoral Fundoplication for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company was founded by Elazar Sonnenschein on December 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.

