MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at CIBC

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its price target increased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Shares of MEGEF stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,354. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.48. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $8.86.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.