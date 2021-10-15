Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.39. Merit Medical Systems reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $280.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.40 million.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.56.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $69.59. 393,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,037. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 142.18, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $45.83 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In related news, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $60,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $1,117,446.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,866 shares of company stock worth $1,858,571 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $1,134,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 25,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

