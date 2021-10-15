Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $95.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.07% from the company’s previous close.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.50 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $97.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.92.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology stock opened at $72.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.00. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $51.17 and a fifty-two week high of $83.33.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total value of $74,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total transaction of $105,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 296.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 439,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,265,000 after purchasing an additional 328,792 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 65,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 238,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,068,000 after acquiring an additional 24,385 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.