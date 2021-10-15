Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,196 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRTX. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 241.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 992,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,954,000 after buying an additional 701,778 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 146.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 561,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,623,000 after purchasing an additional 333,765 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 26.4% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,333,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,383,000 after purchasing an additional 278,868 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 97.1% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 536,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,817,000 after purchasing an additional 264,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 13.3% in the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,600,000 after purchasing an additional 234,440 shares during the period.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $175.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.38. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.46 and a 1 year high of $249.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.70.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRTX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.63.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.