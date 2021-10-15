Mirrored Tesla Tops 24-Hour Volume of $149,421.00 (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 15th. In the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Tesla has a total market capitalization of $28.94 million and $149,421.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Tesla coin can currently be bought for $858.82 or 0.01399760 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00070512 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.48 or 0.00109991 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00069908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,201.52 or 0.99750239 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,827.61 or 0.06238484 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002647 BTC.

About Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 33,696 coins. Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance . Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Tesla

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Tesla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

