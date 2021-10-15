Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mister Car Wash Inc. operates car washes. Mister Car Wash Inc. is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MCW. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of MCW opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Mister Car Wash has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mister Car Wash will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 61,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,190,834.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 294,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,861.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 10,566,577 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $205,202,925.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,251,285 shares of company stock worth $218,499,955.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the third quarter worth $189,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth $1,292,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth $759,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth $2,862,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

