Mizuho Begins Coverage on Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CTVA. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Corteva from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.76.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $43.37 on Tuesday. Corteva has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day moving average of $44.64. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Corteva by 44.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Corteva by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Corteva by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 29,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

