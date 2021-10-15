Morgan Stanley Lowers Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $64.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.45.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $49.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.51 and its 200-day moving average is $58.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $40.73 and a twelve month high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Brinker International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,153,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,732,000 after acquiring an additional 144,310 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Brinker International by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,644 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Brinker International by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,148,000 after acquiring an additional 914,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Brinker International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,508,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,285,000 after acquiring an additional 40,895 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 5,912.8% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,094,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

