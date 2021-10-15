Morgan Stanley Trims Terex (NYSE:TEX) Target Price to $50.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TEX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terex from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Terex from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.06.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $41.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Terex has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.67.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.12 million. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Analysts forecast that Terex will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

