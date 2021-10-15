Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 187,500 shares, a decline of 74.8% from the September 15th total of 744,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 350,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NPSNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Naspers in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Naspers in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NPSNY traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.12. 77,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Naspers has a 12-month low of $30.38 and a 12-month high of $53.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.33.

Naspers Ltd. operates as Internet and media group. It operates through the following business segments: Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, and Edtech. The company was founded on May 12, 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

