National Bank Financial Lowers Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Price Target to C$6.75

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

FSM has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC dropped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $120.53 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSM. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.