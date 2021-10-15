National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) versus Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Financial Contrast

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) and Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Intesa Sanpaolo pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Intesa Sanpaolo pays out 21.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares National Bankshares and Intesa Sanpaolo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bankshares $51.95 million 4.28 $16.08 million N/A N/A Intesa Sanpaolo $23.51 billion 2.44 $3.74 billion $0.80 22.16

Intesa Sanpaolo has higher revenue and earnings than National Bankshares.

Volatility and Risk

National Bankshares has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intesa Sanpaolo has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares National Bankshares and Intesa Sanpaolo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bankshares 35.58% 9.45% 1.20% Intesa Sanpaolo N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.1% of National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Intesa Sanpaolo shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of National Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for National Bankshares and Intesa Sanpaolo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Intesa Sanpaolo 0 4 7 0 2.64

Summary

National Bankshares beats Intesa Sanpaolo on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc. is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy. The IMI Corporate and Investment Banking segment deals with corporate and investment banking; and acts as a partner for corporates, public administration, and financial institutions. The International Subsidiary Banks segment operates on international markets through subsidiary and associated banks. The Private Banking segment specializes in the asset management of private and high net worth individuals. The Asset Management segment develops solutions targeted at the firm’s customers, commercial networks, and institutional clientele. The Insurance segment includes Intesa Sanpaolo Vita, Fideuram Vita, Intesa Sanpaolo Assicura, and Intesa Sanpaolo Assicura. The Corporate Centre segment comprises of the group’s treasury and the Capital Light Bank. The company was founded in 1931 and is headq

