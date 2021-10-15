Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

Investment analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NATR stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.83. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average is $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $108.98 million for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 16.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,294,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,494,000 after purchasing an additional 380,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 706,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 175,847 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 625,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 44,586 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Natures Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

