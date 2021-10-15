Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

Investment analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NATR stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.83. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average is $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $108.98 million for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 16.09%.
Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile
Natures Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.
