Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nautilus, Inc. is an iconic industry leader with a rich history and reputation for building the best cardio and strength equipment for home use. Known for its family of brands that included Bowflex, Nautilus, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal, the company develops, manufacturers and markets branded products that include home gyms, free weight equipment, treadmills, indoor cycling equipment, ellipticals, and fitness accessories. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist decreased their target price on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.58.

Shares of NYSE:NLS opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.47. The stock has a market cap of $281.47 million, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.17. Nautilus has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $31.38.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $184.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.73 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 63.65% and a net margin of 14.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nautilus will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $874,685.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,759.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLS. North Growth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 827,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 279,000 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 58,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 23,463 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 137,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 73,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nautilus by 245.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after buying an additional 345,304 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

