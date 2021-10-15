New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 242,000 shares, an increase of 158.3% from the September 15th total of 93,700 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 479,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSEAMERICAN GBR traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.07. 173,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,392. New Concept Energy has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 19.68 and a quick ratio of 19.68.

New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 2,255.45% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Concept Energy by 607.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 179,039 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in New Concept Energy by 214.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 32,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in New Concept Energy during the second quarter worth about $263,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Concept Energy during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in New Concept Energy by 61.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 11,287 shares during the last quarter. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

