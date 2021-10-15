New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,772,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 67,360 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in New Gold were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,085,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,473,000 after buying an additional 2,255,964 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,375,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,496,000 after buying an additional 717,954 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,927,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,309,000 after buying an additional 4,573,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,310,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after buying an additional 1,366,380 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 698.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,052,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 2,670,201 shares during the period. 31.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cormark restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.15.

Shares of NGD stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. New Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.91.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

