NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,076 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 34,752 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $40,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,166,888,000 after purchasing an additional 483,565 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NIKE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,561,122,000 after purchasing an additional 273,141 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in NIKE by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,423,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,146,330,000 after purchasing an additional 399,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,059,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,469,680,000 after purchasing an additional 105,856 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $2,090,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $7,310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,671 shares of company stock worth $11,230,087. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $157.14 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $118.80 and a one year high of $174.38. The stock has a market cap of $248.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

