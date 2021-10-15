Noir Tops 24 Hour Volume of $497.00 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last week, Noir has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. Noir has a total market capitalization of $231,933.90 and $497.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noir coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Noir

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,468,842 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

