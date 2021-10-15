Northern Trust Corp Has $2.68 Billion Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,602,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 153,363 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.32% of Chevron worth $2,681,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Management Corp raised its position in Chevron by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 6,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 62,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

CVX traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.60. 380,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,537,239. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.98. The company has a market cap of $211.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.