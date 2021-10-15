Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,818,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,590,146 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 0.6% of Northern Trust Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,249,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $517,000. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 761,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,445,000 after buying an additional 27,473 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $36,770,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $116,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.43. 1,884,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,540,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.83. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $45.10.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.24.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

