Northern Trust Corp Sells 166,954 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,132,174 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 166,954 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,340,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.16.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $2.11 on Friday, hitting $242.44. The stock had a trading volume of 72,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,974. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.74 and a 200 day moving average of $236.09. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $249.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

