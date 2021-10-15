Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,136,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $395,920,000 after buying an additional 1,331,519 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,944,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,530,000 after purchasing an additional 402,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,781,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,612,000 after purchasing an additional 105,674 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,161,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,551,000 after purchasing an additional 127,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 72.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,850,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,600 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.65.

QSR stock opened at $61.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.12 and a 1-year high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.