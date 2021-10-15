Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 389.44%.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,327. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.02. Nurix Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $52.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 2.47.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $35,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,889.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,797 shares in the company, valued at $552,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,700 shares of company stock worth $518,278 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRIX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

