Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 55.0% from the September 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 107.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. 13.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NNY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 11,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,100. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $10.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.