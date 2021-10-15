Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.83.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NUVCF. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Nuvei in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nuvei from C$74.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Nuvei from $80.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on Nuvei from C$110.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Nuvei from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

OTCMKTS NUVCF traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $125.99. 60,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,228. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.06. Nuvei has a fifty-two week low of $36.96 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides a suite of payment solutions designed to support the entire lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels while providing what we believe is a superior payments experience.

