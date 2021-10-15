Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,600 shares, a growth of 130.9% from the September 15th total of 44,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 314,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NUWE shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Nuwellis in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuwellis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NUWE traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,078. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.11. Nuwellis has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $12.38.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.17. Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 74.40% and a negative net margin of 206.57%. The company had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Nuwellis will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. 10.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

