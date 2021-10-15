Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oblong Inc. is a maker of multi-stream collaboration solutions. Oblong Inc., formerly known as Glowpoint Inc., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, Dawson James started coverage on Oblong in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OBLG stock opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.08. Oblong has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Oblong had a negative return on equity of 35.11% and a negative net margin of 65.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 million. Analysts expect that Oblong will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBLG. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oblong during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oblong in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oblong in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oblong in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oblong in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Oblong, Inc engages in the provision of patented multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications. The firm’s patented technologies change the way people work, create and communicate. Its product Mezzanine is a remote meeting technology platform that offers simultaneous content sharing to achieve situational awareness for both in-room and remote collaborators.

