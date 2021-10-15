Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Oblong Inc. is a maker of multi-stream collaboration solutions. Oblong Inc., formerly known as Glowpoint Inc., is based in Denver, Colorado. “
Separately, Dawson James started coverage on Oblong in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Oblong had a negative return on equity of 35.11% and a negative net margin of 65.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 million. Analysts expect that Oblong will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBLG. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oblong during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oblong in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oblong in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oblong in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oblong in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 26.20% of the company’s stock.
About Oblong
Oblong, Inc engages in the provision of patented multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications. The firm’s patented technologies change the way people work, create and communicate. Its product Mezzanine is a remote meeting technology platform that offers simultaneous content sharing to achieve situational awareness for both in-room and remote collaborators.
Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oblong (OBLG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Oblong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oblong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.