Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ocular Therapeutix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.83.

OCUL opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.10. The company has a market capitalization of $873.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.14.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 318.77% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%. The company had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,681. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,278,000 after acquiring an additional 354,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,668,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,025,000 after buying an additional 25,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,652,000 after buying an additional 220,855 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,502,000 after buying an additional 75,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 548.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,001,000 after buying an additional 1,014,069 shares during the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

