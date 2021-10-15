Oikos (OKS) Hits One Day Volume of $5,388.00

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Oikos coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Oikos has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $5,388.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oikos has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00069080 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.51 or 0.00109737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00068999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,887.99 or 0.99123204 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,851.75 or 0.06169172 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 194,006,803 coins and its circulating supply is 183,872,093 coins. Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

