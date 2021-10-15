Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($1.77). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($3.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Omega Therapeutics.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($2.94).

OMGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Omega Therapeutics stock opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.69. Omega Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

