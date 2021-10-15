Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($1.77). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($3.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Omega Therapeutics.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($2.94).

OMGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Omega Therapeutics stock opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.69. Omega Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Therapeutics (OMGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.