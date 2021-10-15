OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OMVKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

OMVKY opened at $62.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.26. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $64.00.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

