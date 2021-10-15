OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Short Interest Update

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OMVKY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank raised OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS OMVKY traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.67. 4,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,256. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.26.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

