OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the September 15th total of 18,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OP Bancorp stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.69. OP Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $16.81 million for the quarter. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OP Bancorp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from OP Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

