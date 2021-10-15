Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.23). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bionano Genomics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 388.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Bionano Genomics stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. Bionano Genomics has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 5,629.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

