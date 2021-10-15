OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Shares Up 0.9%

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI)’s share price traded up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 47 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 47 ($0.61). 77,745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 315,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.58 ($0.61).

The firm has a market cap of £41.42 million and a P/E ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 51.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 49.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

In other news, insider René Kamminga acquired 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of £4,503.40 ($5,883.72). Also, insider Stephen Hammond bought 25,000 shares of OptiBiotix Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £13,500 ($17,637.84).

Optibiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the research and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

