Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORAN. cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, June 28th. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Orange in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get Orange alerts:

Shares of ORAN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.08. The stock had a trading volume of 15,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,448. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Orange has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $13.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average of $11.81. The company has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Orange by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,559,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,717,000 after buying an additional 57,689 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,513,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,312,000 after purchasing an additional 102,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,709,000 after purchasing an additional 301,748 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,236,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,240,000 after purchasing an additional 64,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,170,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after purchasing an additional 121,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.