OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 763,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OCLN stock remained flat at $$0.05 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,734. OriginClear has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08.
OriginClear Company Profile
