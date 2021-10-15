OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 763,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OCLN stock remained flat at $$0.05 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,734. OriginClear has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08.

OriginClear, Inc engages in the provision of water treatment solutions and develops breakthrough water cleanup technology. It provides systems and services to treat water in industries such as municipal, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, industrial, and oil and gas. The company was founded by T. Riggs Eckelberry and Nicholas Eckelberry on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

