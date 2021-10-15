Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Receives $86.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

ORA traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.45. 14,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,203. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.23. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $63.71 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 60.14, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Ormat Technologies’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 428.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

