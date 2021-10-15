OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) Short Interest Update

OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 191.7% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTRA stock remained flat at $$10.05 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,855. OTR Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTRA. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of OTR Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OTR Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in OTR Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OTR Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in OTR Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

OTR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

