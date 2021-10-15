Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,137,687 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,142 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.83% of Owens Corning worth $992,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 88.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Owens Corning by 3,875.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 51.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $91.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $64.56 and a 12-month high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.80.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

