Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) CEO Adam Elsesser Sells 14,500 Shares of Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total value of $3,691,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Adam Elsesser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.42, for a total value of $4,066,090.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total value of $3,642,980.00.

PEN opened at $269.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.82. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.49 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 627.23, a PEG ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Penumbra by 18,222.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 195,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,479,000 after purchasing an additional 194,071 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Penumbra by 67.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,146,000 after purchasing an additional 153,186 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,603,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 9.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,226,000 after acquiring an additional 75,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,996,000. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEN. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.22.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

