Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $326.86.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $3,691,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,303,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,526.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,431 shares of company stock valued at $17,748,651. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Penumbra by 5.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 6.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 22.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 155.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter worth $114,000. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PEN traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $267.74. 490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,386. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 625.98, a PEG ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $163.49 and a twelve month high of $320.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.82.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penumbra will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

