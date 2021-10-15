Phantasma Energy Hits Market Capitalization of $3.42 Million (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $3.42 million and $22,048.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0536 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 63,763,792 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

