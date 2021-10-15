PHI Token (PHI) Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. In the last week, PHI Token has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One PHI Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PHI Token has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $5.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PHI Token alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00044688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.16 or 0.00216057 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00095014 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

PHI Token Coin Profile

PHI is a coin. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,578,190 coins and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 coins. PHI Token’s official website is www.phitoken.io . PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PHI Token has three main preparatory features to increase the PHI Tokens value over time: 1) PHI Tokens as Stake: Anyone aiming to use platform components, such as asset managers and financial planners, must-own and immobilize the PHI Tokens; 2) PHI Tokens as Payment: The hybrid investment platform and the developed financial software can accept payments in PHI Tokens offering a 30% cashback, thus encouraging people to pay through these Tokens instead of fiat currency. 3) PHI Tokens Buy Back and Burn rewards: 15% of the performance fees generated by the platform and 50% of the annual tax refund obtained from the payment of taxes in Malta will be used to purchase PHI Tokens on exchanges and will be burned, to create a scarcity effect that will produce a continuous growth over time. “

PHI Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PHI Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PHI Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PHI Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PHI Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.