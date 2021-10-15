POA (POA) Trading Up 12.4% Over Last Week

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One POA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0381 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, POA has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. POA has a total market cap of $11.15 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
POA Coin Profile
POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 292,551,041 coins. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
