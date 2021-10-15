Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.48% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Get Premier alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PINC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $39.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.87. Premier has a 52 week low of $31.29 and a 52 week high of $40.35.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.30 million. Premier had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Premier’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $106,077.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $593,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,193 shares of company stock worth $4,659,042 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Premier by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Premier by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier (PINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.