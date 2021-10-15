PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Director Sells $60,120.00 in Stock

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Director Clint Hurt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $60,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PrimeEnergy Resources stock opened at $65.25 on Friday. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $34.33 and a 1 year high of $98.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $130.11 million, a P/E ratio of -85.85 and a beta of 1.09.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 0.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, developing and producing oil and natural gas. It owns producing and non-producing properties located primarily in Texas, and Oklahoma. The company was founded in March 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

