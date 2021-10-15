Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 405,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,256,000 after purchasing an additional 17,251 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 326.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 276,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,622,000 after acquiring an additional 212,003 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 14,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $525,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $67.69 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $49.17 and a twelve month high of $70.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.77.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

